American Lady by rhoing
31 / 365

American Lady

Not a great image, even with the dSLR. :-\
But I don’t see many of these species, so I have to go with this to document that Vanessa virginiensis was here this year.

» Submitted as Vanessa virginiensis or “American Lady”: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ]
» Species pages: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ UK Butterflies* ]

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
* “This species is considered to be an extremely rare natural migrant, first seen in the British Isles around August 1828 at Withybush, near Haverfordwest in Pembrokeshire. There are less than 100 records of this species, all of which are confined to south and west coasts in both Ireland and England.

“Those reaching our shores are believed to either come from the east coast of the USA, or from the Canary Isles, Madeira or Portugal, where this species is also found in small numbers. Given the similar appearance to the Painted Lady, this rare migrant is almost certainly overlooked.”

[ IMG_4282_LE15tm :: 60mm ]
6th July 2024 6th Jul 24

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Mags ace
Excellent!
August 2nd, 2024  
Thom Mitchell ace
@marlboromaam Well, good enough. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
August 2nd, 2024  
Mags ace
@rhoing I have a giant moth to upload in a day or two. =)
August 2nd, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful pic!
August 2nd, 2024  
