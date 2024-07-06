American Lady

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
* “This species is considered to be an extremely rare natural migrant, first seen in the British Isles around August 1828 at Withybush, near Haverfordwest in Pembrokeshire. There are less than 100 records of this species, all of which are confined to south and west coasts in both Ireland and England.
“Those reaching our shores are believed to either come from the east coast of the USA, or from the Canary Isles, Madeira or Portugal, where this species is also found in small numbers. Given the similar appearance to the Painted Lady, this rare migrant is almost certainly overlooked.”