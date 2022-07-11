Previous
Blue Sunset! by rickster549
Blue Sunset!

What a change from last night. Guess the rain just didn't clear out in time, so not much light tonight for the sunset. Best on black if you have the time.
Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Jane Pittenger ace
Restful twilight
July 12th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Even without the sunset colors this is striking against black. Very calming.
July 12th, 2022  
Taffy ace
Beautiful!
July 12th, 2022  
