Photo 2627
Blue Sunset!
What a change from last night. Guess the rain just didn't clear out in time, so not much light tonight for the sunset. Best on black if you have the time.
11th July 2022
11th Jul 22
3
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7535
photos
188
followers
54
following
719% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
11th July 2022 8:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Jane Pittenger
ace
Restful twilight
July 12th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Even without the sunset colors this is striking against black. Very calming.
July 12th, 2022
Taffy
ace
Beautiful!
July 12th, 2022
