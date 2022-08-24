Previous
Next
Again, the Clouds Moved in and Cancelled Sunset! by rickster549
Photo 2655

Again, the Clouds Moved in and Cancelled Sunset!

Thought it might be a good night tonight, but some heavy clouds moved in on the horizon and blocked out the sun. But did give off enough light to add some brightness to the skies. BoB.
24th August 2022 24th Aug 22

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
727% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Great capture of the clouds blocking the sun, yet the bright light high in the sky.
August 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise