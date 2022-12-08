Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2705
Looks Like a Miss!
Couldn't tell what the Egret was bringing up, but it looked almost like pine straw. Didn't seem to hang on to this for long, so think it was probably a miss for a yummy snack.
8th December 2022
8th Dec 22
1
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
7920
photos
181
followers
54
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
7th December 2022 10:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Jane Pittenger
ace
Looks like he’s shooting blind into blue green algae!
December 9th, 2022
