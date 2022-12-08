Previous
Looks Like a Miss! by rickster549
Photo 2705

Looks Like a Miss!

Couldn't tell what the Egret was bringing up, but it looked almost like pine straw. Didn't seem to hang on to this for long, so think it was probably a miss for a yummy snack.
8th December 2022 8th Dec 22

Rick

Photo Details

Jane Pittenger ace
Looks like he’s shooting blind into blue green algae!
December 9th, 2022  
