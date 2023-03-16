Previous
Next
Think I Was Spotted! by rickster549
Photo 2557

Think I Was Spotted!

Got this one out of the back window this morning. Think Mr Cardinal might have seen or heard me as I was trying to get the shot.
16th March 2023 16th Mar 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
700% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise