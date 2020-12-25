Previous
Merry Christmas to all my 365 friends 2 by rosiekind
Photo 3328

Merry Christmas to all my 365 friends 2

Robbie never disappoints me and posed nicely on this stick. It was lovely to see him and I gave him an extra helping of suet pellets for his Christmas lunch.

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs and for supporting me throughout this awful year. It is very much appreciated.
Rosie Kind

Joan Robillard ace
Fab
December 25th, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
Gorgeous Christmas robin!
December 25th, 2020  
