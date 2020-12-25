Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3328
Merry Christmas to all my 365 friends 2
Robbie never disappoints me and posed nicely on this stick. It was lovely to see him and I gave him an extra helping of suet pellets for his Christmas lunch.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs and for supporting me throughout this awful year. It is very much appreciated.
25th December 2020
25th Dec 20
2
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
8355
photos
215
followers
64
following
911% complete
View this month »
3321
3322
3323
3324
3325
3326
3327
3328
Latest from all albums
2745
3325
2746
3326
2747
3327
3328
2748
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
25th December 2020 12:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
robin
,
robbie
,
christmas-greetings
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
December 25th, 2020
Pam Knowler
ace
Gorgeous Christmas robin!
December 25th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close