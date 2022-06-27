Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3877
Scruffy little coal tit
I couldn't believe how scruffy this little bird is. I think he could do with a wash up and brush up!
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
27th June 2022
27th Jun 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
9566
photos
204
followers
56
following
1062% complete
View this month »
3870
3871
3872
3873
3874
3875
3876
3877
Latest from all albums
2072
3188
3874
3189
3875
3190
3876
3877
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
27th June 2022 8:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
birdbath
,
coal-tit
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this scruffy little fellow. I hope he used your birdbath.
June 27th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close