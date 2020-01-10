Previous
He was looking through the window by rosiekind
Photo 2464

He was looking through the window

And he was too close so I couldn't get all of him in. Cheeky little blue tit
10th January 2020 10th Jan 20

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details

Hope D Jennings ace
Oh he is sweet!
January 10th, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
Gorgeous!!
January 10th, 2020  
