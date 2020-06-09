Sign up
Photo 2592
RK3_8327 Female chaffinch
I saw this lovely little chaffinch when I was walking. A lot of people think that they are "just little brown birds" but I love them.
9th June 2020
9th Jun 20
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
bird
,
female
,
chaffinch
