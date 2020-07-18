Sign up
Photo 2631
Dining out together
The blue tits seem to be staying close to their nest site so I am glad that the camera nest box was so successful in rearing these little beauties.
18th July 2020
18th Jul 20
0
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
8014
photos
237
followers
61
following
2624
2625
2626
2627
2628
2629
2630
2631
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
feeder
,
youngsters
,
blue-tits
