Dining out together by rosiekind
Photo 2631

Dining out together

The blue tits seem to be staying close to their nest site so I am glad that the camera nest box was so successful in rearing these little beauties.
18th July 2020 18th Jul 20

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
