Photo 2751
Hunting Kestrel
Not a brilliant shot but I thought I would post it anyway. The kestrel had been posing on top of a telegraph pole until I pointed my camera at him. Shame he didn't stay there.
28th December 2020
28th Dec 20
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
bird
,
kestrel
,
wood-lane
