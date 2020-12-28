Previous
Hunting Kestrel by rosiekind
Photo 2751

Hunting Kestrel

Not a brilliant shot but I thought I would post it anyway. The kestrel had been posing on top of a telegraph pole until I pointed my camera at him. Shame he didn't stay there.
28th December 2020 28th Dec 20

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
