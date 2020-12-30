Sign up
Photo 2752
We have our drive back
I am so thankful that the water is receding despite not hearing anything back from the people I contacted yesterday. Hopefully we won't have any more rain for a good while so that the garden can finally dry out.
30th December 2020
30th Dec 20
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever.
Views
1
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
30th December 2020 12:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
drive
,
garden
,
flooding
