We have our drive back by rosiekind
Photo 2752

We have our drive back

I am so thankful that the water is receding despite not hearing anything back from the people I contacted yesterday. Hopefully we won't have any more rain for a good while so that the garden can finally dry out.
30th December 2020 30th Dec 20

Rosie Kind

