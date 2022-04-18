Sign up
Photo 3133
Introducing Connie
This is Connie the puppy who lives next door to us. She has only just started to be allowed out but she is full of fun and loves a fuss. Their other dog had to be put to sleep so I was glad that John had managed to find a puppy to walk each day.
18th April 2022
18th Apr 22
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
18th April 2022 1:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
puppy
,
connie
,
next-door
