Introducing Connie by rosiekind
Photo 3133

Introducing Connie

This is Connie the puppy who lives next door to us. She has only just started to be allowed out but she is full of fun and loves a fuss. Their other dog had to be put to sleep so I was glad that John had managed to find a puppy to walk each day.
18th April 2022 18th Apr 22

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details

