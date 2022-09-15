Sign up
Photo 3237
Taking off
We waited ages to see this female kingfisher but she didn't hang around for long.
15th September 2022
15th Sep 22
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
15th September 2022 11:56am
Exif
View Info
Tags
bird
,
female
,
kingfisher
,
gadespring
