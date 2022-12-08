Sign up
Photo 3282
Beautiful kestrel
I also saw this beautiful kestrel sitting in a tree. It's so important to look up as well as around.
8th December 2022
8th Dec 22
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
9840
photos
190
followers
54
following
Views
4
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
8th December 2022 12:35pm
Tags
bird
,
kestrel
,
whipsnade-zoo
