Previous
Photo 3520
Fishermen
I took a couple of photos as I walked along by the river. The fishermen had no idea that I had snapped them! LOL
I am lucky that I have so many places to walk in the village as the River Great Ouse is just down the road.
4th February 2024
4th Feb 24
1
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10540
photos
161
followers
53
following
964% complete
View this month »
Tags
fishermen
,
river-great-ouse
Corinne C
ace
Nice story telling collage!
February 4th, 2024
