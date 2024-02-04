Previous
Fishermen by rosiekind
Photo 3520

Fishermen

I took a couple of photos as I walked along by the river. The fishermen had no idea that I had snapped them! LOL

I am lucky that I have so many places to walk in the village as the River Great Ouse is just down the road.
4th February 2024 4th Feb 24

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
964% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Nice story telling collage!
February 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise