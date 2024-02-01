Sign up
Photo 3519
I love his big yellow feet
This was taken with my 600mm lens so it's not cropped. I am very pleased with the lens.
1st February 2024
1st Feb 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
bird
,
egret
,
gadespring
