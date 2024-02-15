Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3529
Side by side
The blue tit and the great tit were eating food from the ground which the other birds had dropped. They're not daft are they!
15th February 2024
15th Feb 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10562
photos
159
followers
53
following
966% complete
View this month »
3522
3523
3524
3525
3526
3527
3528
3529
Latest from all albums
3527
4470
2133
3528
4471
2134
3529
4472
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
15th February 2024 3:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
great-tit
,
blue-tit
,
rspb-sandy
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close