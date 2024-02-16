Sign up
Previous
Photo 3530
Feeding frenzy
There's always a lot of starlings tucking in on the bird table.
16th February 2024
16th Feb 24
0
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10564
photos
159
followers
53
following
967% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
12
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
14th February 2024 10:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
starlings
,
bird-table
