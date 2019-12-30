Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1722
Coal Tit
All the little birds were enjoying the sunshine as we were ourselves
30th December 2019
30th Dec 19
3
4
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
Even More
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
30th December 2019 11:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
sandy
,
coal-tit
Steve Jacob
Lovely shot. It was nice to be out this morning. fav
December 30th, 2019
Martin Jalkotzy
Great capture!
December 30th, 2019
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful shot, dof
December 30th, 2019
