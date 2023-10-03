Sign up
Discuss
Previous
Photo 2130
Tucking in
And this one was taken through the kitchen window at home.
3rd October 2023
3rd Oct 23
2
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
Even More
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
3rd October 2023 12:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
feeder
,
blue-tits
Corinne C
ace
Hungry birds!
October 3rd, 2023
Lesley
ace
Amazing detail. Our little ones seem less interested now, so it’s lovely to see yours tucking in!
October 3rd, 2023
