Previous
Photo 2131
Peep bo
Squizzer was peeping round the tree. There's always something going on in the garden. I had been out there raking leaves before it decided to rain yet again.
14th November 2023
14th Nov 23
2
2
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10419
photos
166
followers
54
following
583% complete
2124
2125
2126
2127
2128
2129
2130
2131
4378
3478
4379
3479
4380
2131
3480
4381
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Even More
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
14th November 2023 1:38pm
Tags
tree
,
squirrel
,
animal
,
garden
,
squizzer
Corinne C
ace
A cutie
November 14th, 2023
Junan Heath
ace
So cute!
November 14th, 2023
