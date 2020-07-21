Sign up
Mural
Bayfair Mt Maunganui - a peaceful place waiting for shoppers.
21st July 2020
21st Jul 20
SandraD
ace
@sandradavies
I live in Tauranga, New Zealand and am happiest outdoors. My Canon M50 and Pixel2 phone are the only cameras I use and don't do...
Tags
mural
SandraD
ace
A child’s play space with a Xylophone, climbing frames and balance frame. Lovely for children waiting for family shopping. Wonderful mural in the background of monarch butterfly's and flax flowers.
July 20th, 2020
