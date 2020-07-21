Previous
Mural by sandradavies
68 / 365

Mural

Bayfair Mt Maunganui - a peaceful place waiting for shoppers.
21st July 2020 21st Jul 20

SandraD

@sandradavies
I live in Tauranga, New Zealand
Photo Details

SandraD ace
A child’s play space with a Xylophone, climbing frames and balance frame. Lovely for children waiting for family shopping. Wonderful mural in the background of monarch butterfly's and flax flowers.
July 20th, 2020  
