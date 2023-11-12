Previous
MORE WATERFALLS by sangwann
MORE WATERFALLS

From our Livigno holiday: Day 4 ( 5th September, 2023).
What an amazing day this was!!!!! On the day I couldn’t stop taking pictures; in fact I took over 250.
On our walk to our coach which wasn't more than 20 minutes we came across these lovely waterfalls. I am sure they are not from the same source of the previous waterfall I have seen and posted.
Just returned from our lovely weekend in Gozo with Christine, My sister Mary Grace and brother Joe and their spouses, Joe and Mary Rose respectively. Will catch up with my comments tomorrow.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely collage
November 12th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely images!
November 12th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely cascading falls.
November 12th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Great collage on black
November 12th, 2023  
