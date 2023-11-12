MORE WATERFALLS

From our Livigno holiday: Day 4 ( 5th September, 2023).

What an amazing day this was!!!!! On the day I couldn’t stop taking pictures; in fact I took over 250.

On our walk to our coach which wasn't more than 20 minutes we came across these lovely waterfalls. I am sure they are not from the same source of the previous waterfall I have seen and posted.

Just returned from our lovely weekend in Gozo with Christine, My sister Mary Grace and brother Joe and their spouses, Joe and Mary Rose respectively. Will catch up with my comments tomorrow.