DRIVING BLINDFOLD by sangwann
DRIVING BLINDFOLD

From our Livigno holiday: Day 4 ( 5th September, 2023).
What an amazing day this was!!!!! On the day I couldn’t stop taking pictures; in fact I took over 250.
On the coach I was still sitting in my place for the day immediately behind the driver and I saw the clouds coming in very low in the sky. A few more miles along the road I could see nothing around the bus except the reflection of the driver and our tour manager in the driver’s mirror. These two pictures record what happened. I don’t think it was very pleasant for the driver, and wouldn’t even like to be in his shoes, as he drove blindly along the narrow street on the mountain with curves on this or the other way continuously.
Thank you so very much for your looks, for your comments and for all the fav's on yesterday's picture.
John Falconer ace
Great capture.
November 13th, 2023  
