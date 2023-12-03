DAY OVER

Our Livigno holiday. Day 5 ( 6th September, 2023).

More pictures on our way to Livigno but I have limited myself to these two.

Top picture; I cannot understand how people can live in a house like this. It was at the bottom of a ravine, with the river flowing by its doorstep. I can only believe that the place is uninhabited or the person is a hermit of many years ago.

Bottom picture: This is the bridge of the Bernina Express as it snaked its way around the Valtellina. We came across the train quite a few times along our travels from one place to the other.

Tomorrow I will start a short series of shots from Malta and then back to Livigno. I hope I am not boring you with this long series of shots from this holiday.

Grateful for your looks, comments and fav's.