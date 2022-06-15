Wintry Wood House

Also from yesterday's walk, one of the older houses in the area - it's on the 1777 map and before, although this frontage looks Georgian, which, in common with many of the local buildings may be a frontage on an older house. The house looks to be in new ownership as there has been a lot of recent work on the garden and it's easier to glimpse through the gateway.



The footpath runs along the boundary to the right of this shot, and I've just climbed the stile into the track from one of my favourite circular walks to see this.



Thank you for any comments and favs. If you comment on my photos I promise I will come and look at yours rather than thank you in the comments here.