There's a path? Not for you!

This Canada geese family had taken over the path around the lake, and no way, no how were we getting past. My daughter got the shot of them hissing over my shoulder, but I wasn't trying to upset them and get a shot, so backed off far enough for them to settle down before taking the photo.



Blogging photo from yesterday. It's very hot in this area currently so, making sure my daughter gets her 10,000 steps in, we headed out for an evening walk around this lake in the woods. Except at this point we had to retrace our steps as we were not being allowed to keep following the path all the way round.



Thank you for any comments and favs, If you comment on my photos I promise I will come and look at yours.