The George and Dragon

Another hot day and fewer umbrellas to see than expected when I went on the prowl earlier, aiming to complete the 52 week challenge on the last possible day. This was the last place I thought I might find some, shot from the hip as I cut through the footpath here back on to the High Street from the back street. This is one of the many old coaching inns in town and one of the few that is still a pub. It was one of the Firkin small brewery pubs for a while, but has reverted to its traditional name of The George and Dragon.



A twofer for challenges, the umbrellas from the 52 week challenge and people having fun for the street photography challenge.



Thank you for looking and for your comments and favs. I tend not to thank you in comments, but aim to spend that time looking at your pictures if you comment on mine.