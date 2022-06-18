ghost tube

This is the tube home from a not great trip into London yesterday as didn't get as much done as I hoped. It's a long time since I last played this game, and I'm a lot out of practice for handholding long exposure shots. Victoria tube station, District & Circle line, tube coming in on the opposite platform, which was busier than we were.



The other amazing thing we saw were gardens on lampposts, with solar panels, bird boxes and the usual parking notices.



