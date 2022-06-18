Previous
ghost tube by shannejw
ghost tube

This is the tube home from a not great trip into London yesterday as didn't get as much done as I hoped. It's a long time since I last played this game, and I'm a lot out of practice for handholding long exposure shots. Victoria tube station, District & Circle line, tube coming in on the opposite platform, which was busier than we were.

The other amazing thing we saw were gardens on lampposts, with solar panels, bird boxes and the usual parking notices.

Thank you for looking and any favs and comments. If you comment on my pictures I promise I will look at yours, rather than thank you below.
18th June 2022 18th Jun 22

Shanne

@shannejw
Reviewing where I am after hoping to complete a full 365 in 2018 and failing, I have put all the photographs into one album, so...
210% complete

Diana ace
That looks amazing, you certainly did not loose your touch!
June 19th, 2022  
summerfield ace
i quite like how this turned out. it has a dreamy quality. aces!
June 19th, 2022  
