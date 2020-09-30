Previous
SOOC #3 by shutterbug49
Fuji mum from the market.
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Caroline ace
Nice details and patterns formed by the petals. Fav
September 30th, 2020  
moni kozi
This is such an impressive blossom and the shot captures it so well!
September 30th, 2020  
