Purple #3 by shutterbug49
Photo 1166

Purple #3

It was a beautiful spring day yesterday so we went to High Hand Nursery and ate lunch among the plants. It is also my favorite place to grab photos of flowers, so I captured this one after lunch.
19th March 2022 19th Mar 22

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
