Previous
Next
Walking Group by shutterbug49
Photo 1376

Walking Group

Our hiking club takes two hikes/walks a week. I participate in the neighborhood walk because my back will no longer let me do the longer hike. But we have a great group and many of the members are also in our Photography Club.
15th October 2022 15th Oct 22

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
376% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise