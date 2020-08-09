Previous
Next
Zoom Virtual Background by shutterbug49
172 / 365

Zoom Virtual Background

This is for I in the Word of the Month. It’s someone’s birthday out there. This photo can be used as a Zoom virtual background if you hold a Zoom birthday celebration.
@monikozi Happy Birthday.
9th August 2020 9th Aug 20

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
47% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise