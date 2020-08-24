Previous
Next
Fire sky by shutterbug49
179 / 365

Fire sky

We are not in flame danger, but the air is very unhealthy and smoky and ash is falling. This is a daytime shot.
24th August 2020 24th Aug 20

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
49% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise