Fire sky
We are not in flame danger, but the air is very unhealthy and smoky and ash is falling. This is a daytime shot.
24th August 2020
24th Aug 20
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Photo Details
Album
Challenges and Extras
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
24th August 2020 6:34pm
Privacy
Public
