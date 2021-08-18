Previous
Fire sky by shutterbug49
195 / 365

Fire sky

We have 1.1 million acres of land burned this season. This was our sky this morning. Can’t go outside because the air is toxic.
18th August 2021 18th Aug 21

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such an unusual sky - is this the effect of the smoke !
August 18th, 2021  
