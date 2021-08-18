Sign up
195 / 365
Fire sky
We have 1.1 million acres of land burned this season. This was our sky this morning. Can’t go outside because the air is toxic.
18th August 2021
18th Aug 21
1
0
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Challenges and Extras
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
18th August 2021 7:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such an unusual sky - is this the effect of the smoke !
August 18th, 2021
