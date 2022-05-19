Sign up
234 / 365
Yin and Yang of half and half
All of these are the same carnation blossom. The blue/green are inversions of the original.
19th May 2022
19th May 22
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday.
