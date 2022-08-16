Previous
Next
Lawn is gone by shutterbug49
251 / 365

Lawn is gone

The lawn is gone. The trench in the middle is going to be a moss rock retaining wall. It’s supposed to be 108 F (42 C) today. So this lawn can’t be replaced soon enough. The carpet roses behind don’t seem to mind the heat and dryness.
16th August 2022 16th Aug 22

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
68% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
That sounds very interesting, surely you will not be putting the lawn back?
August 16th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Interesting to see a work in progress.
August 16th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
Can’t wait to see it finished
August 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise