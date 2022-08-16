Sign up
Lawn is gone
The lawn is gone. The trench in the middle is going to be a moss rock retaining wall. It’s supposed to be 108 F (42 C) today. So this lawn can’t be replaced soon enough. The carpet roses behind don’t seem to mind the heat and dryness.
16th August 2022
Diana
ace
That sounds very interesting, surely you will not be putting the lawn back?
August 16th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Interesting to see a work in progress.
August 16th, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
Can’t wait to see it finished
August 16th, 2022
