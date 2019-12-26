rose garden tea set

it's boxing day today and i opened the rest of the presents that i received. my toronto bestie gave me this tea cup with wooden saucer. i thought i better take a shot of it before i bring it to the office so i don't have to use the office mugs. each morning, i go through about 10 mugs before i find one that i would want to use -- some have still lipstick stains on the rims, most have spoon marks, and most would have those dark rings that tell of coffee left for too long. and those are new mugs which the office bought when we moved in august. of course after i've chosen the mug that looked the cleanest, i would still wash them anyway, so i thought i might as well bring my own mug, which i've been planning to do all along.



i received so many boxes of brand-name chocolates (godiva, lindt, etc.), cookies, trinkets that i don't know what to do with. my stash of gift cards added to a little over a thousand dollars. darn! now i have to go shopping!



for the tag challenge - i got 'roses' and 'pink'. that silk flower from the dollar store is getting a lot of use these days. and just to let you know i did try to get a third tag and the cursor landed on 'flower' :-P