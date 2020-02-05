another one from my photo walk with the northster last saturday, this one around the philosopher's walk at the UofT.continuing the theme of forms in nature for the flash of red 2020 and the monthly theme of black and white.-o0o-tell me: should i not be picky with dates? actually i am picky with dates, i prefer omani dates or moroccan, there's just something in the soil that gives the dates a distinct taste. but that's not the date i'm talking about. a friend, no, an acquaintance, wants me to go on a double date with her, so she's trying to set me up on a blind date with her date's best friend. i told her that as long as the man doesn't have bad breath or body odour and dresses decently. well, this acquaintance has the nerve to tell me that at my age i shouldn't be picky. but i tell her, as i age, i should be more picky because i already have higher standards than when i was younger. believe me, i tried to come down a notch the last time and it didn't work. i don't know why a lot of women panic when they're older and have no man. woman does not live by man alone. n'est-ce pas?see my mugshot over at five plus two and join us this week with a self portrait on the theme: