Photo 2616
tp on a hat
living for another day. mr. magritte gave me the idea, so what can i say?
this is a composite of three photographs -- two cloud photos taken in evanston during our meet up last year in chicago and the hat with tp.
-o0o-
i'm looking for entries for the new tag challenge which is underway right now. please join in with your entries!
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43387/this-is-tag-challenge-168
16th April 2020
16th Apr 20
Brigette
ace
Flour and yeast are the products in demand in New Zealand at the moment
April 17th, 2020
