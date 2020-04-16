Previous
tp on a hat by summerfield
Photo 2616

tp on a hat

living for another day. mr. magritte gave me the idea, so what can i say?

this is a composite of three photographs -- two cloud photos taken in evanston during our meet up last year in chicago and the hat with tp.

-o0o-

i'm looking for entries for the new tag challenge which is underway right now. please join in with your entries! https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43387/this-is-tag-challenge-168
16th April 2020 16th Apr 20

summerfield

