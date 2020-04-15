meet the other TP

hop-along bob doesn't quite get it that people are hoarding toilet paper when we also need to take care of the other end of where the toilet paper goes. just because we are self-isolating doesn't mean we should neglect our upper personal hygiene. so go on, buy tooth paste by the loads before the shelves go dry again.
did you know that the sudden demand for toilet paper started with a hoax? it started as "a viral tweet, originating in Japan, that claimed the country would soon run out of toilet paper because toilet paper comes from China, where the disruptions to supply chains caused by coronavirus would exhaust supplies. China is, in fact, the largest exporter of toilet paper in the world, and some of the government mandates enacted to suppress the disease did delay regular toilet paper shipments.
But the delays were brief, and the existing supplies ample — everything would have been fine had the hoax not changed consumer behaviour. Inspired by the tweets, the Japanese flocked to stores and decimated shelves. Pictures of those empty shelves themselves went viral, driving people to panic-buy TP in other markets around the world. Alarm bred more alarm; fear of scarcity created scarcity.
Toilet paper shortages “were actually created by panic buying, rather than the ability of the industry to provide products.”
There would have been more than enough toilet paper to keep shelves stocked around the world, had the world not suddenly decided to buy huge amounts of toilet paper en masse. The situation was entirely manufactured by a false alarm." - Object Lessons of a Pandemic, National Post
well, that's it, i've self imploded; i have no more ideas how to present a roll of toilet paper.