mirror

we only see what we want to see; we only hear what we want to hear. our belief system is just like a mirror that only shows us what we believe. - miguel ruiz



today's word prompt: mirror



it was another beautiful spring day today, albeit on the fresh side. the general enjoyment in the city, however, was dampened by the ridiculous and stupid news that yesterday, people, without regard to social distancing as well as courtesy to others, descended onto a public park, en masse, that photos made available to the public looked like a shade of woodstock but with a good dose of nasty. apparently most were young people who probably thought they were invincible to the virus because of their youth. the sad part is they may be, or because of their youth they could be asymptomatic, but they could still infect others especially those with compromised immune system. hopefully their stupidity would not cause a second wave of attack and force the government once again to order a lockdown thus further suffering the already volatile economy.



i've done a similar shot like this with my toilet paper prop last month. i hate repeating myself but i could not find and i could not think of any artistic or unusual way to shoot mirrors. i dallied so long it's late now so this would have to do for today.