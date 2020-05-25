rosemary for remembrance

i almost bought a big pot of rosemary on my walk today. almost, not quite. but since i had just started my walk it would've been foolish to buy it and carry it around. then when i was about to go home, i remembered that the prompt for today had something about remembrance and it just so happened that there was a small grocery by the subway station and they had a thing of rosemary in the veggie section. so i grabbed that which was a lot cheaper than if i had bought the pot of rosemary. i just may have to buy it one of these days just so i would have some plants around the apartment. i do miss having plants and getting flowers is just not the same. when i first came to canada thirty-two years ago, i had an apartment that faced east with tall and wide windows and a small balcony. i used to grow my rosemary, basil, mint and tarragon from seedlings or mere cuttings. nowadays i just don't have the inclination.



remembrance day is celebrated in some provinces of canada but not here in ontario. i think there is a movement that calls for the government to make remembrance day a national holiday. we do observe armistice day on november 11 which honours our veterans and it is a bank holiday but not a statutory holiday.



today's word prompt: memorial day (americans) and remembrance day (ANZAC).