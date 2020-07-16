Previous
you don't bring me flowers anymore by summerfield
you don't bring me flowers anymore

while i was writing this evening, with my balcony door open to let in the cooler air, i heard this song coming from one of my neighbours in the building. it was really loud and i wondered if the people have hearing problems. and then someone spoiled it by singing with neil diamond's part really loud he was desafinado. then another voice from another part of the building yelled "f***ing shot up!" that promptly stopped the singing and a few seconds later, the radio or player whatever it was, got turned off. i was waiting for bursts of gunfire but fortunately it seemed everyone remained calm. or maybe no one had a firearm.

for the six-word story challenge and the minimal challenge.
amyK ace
The image is lovely and your narrative made me laugh—thanks for that!
July 17th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Lovely flowers, great story
July 17th, 2020  
