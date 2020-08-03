variation on a theme

the set up is still up and i'm out of ideas as to what to post. in the end i settled for an egg on on forks.



well, but or the bokeh, it's boring.



today, i went to the office to check on the mails that we were told had been accumulating on our desks and offices. it was a surreal feeling. i retrieved my coat and umbrella as well as a pashmina shawl. i had a big bag of m&m's which i put in a plastic bag and put a note for my friend janet in the mailroom. i essentially brought home all personal stuff, well not all, some, including a pair of ankle boots, my french dictionary and my book of first aid. i disinfected everything i touched before i left. my cart was rather heavy so i wasn't able to take any photos. it will be very difficult when we all have to go back to the office in two months' time, although we can still opt to work from home.