silhouette

it's flamingo friday, don't you know! and ms. fleming-gough made a visit to see how the world's turned out after all this time.



i was supposed to be off today but duty called so i had to work and what do you know, i ended up working until seven! that's what's wrong with the world, miss fleming-gough. the sad thing was i couldn't remember if i had scheduled something, although nothing's come to mind up to now, so i probably didn't stand up anyone. a friend of mine has moved to toronto from montreal, she's 89 years old and she's staying in a retirement home. i was supposed to see and visit her tomorrow but murphy's law got wind of that plan and what do you know, my sinus suddenly out of nowhere flared up and my throat is eeky itchy. i hope i'm not getting sick. i haven't got a fever nor a headache so hopefully i'd be fine tomorrow. but i still wouldn't go and visit my elderly friend. i think i should call my doctor and have me tested just to make sure i don't have the darn virus or that i'm not asymptomatic (psychopathic more likely), because if i am then i should be careful getting near anyone who's vulnerable. the problem with calling my doctor is that she will insist that i get a flu shot and i don't want a flu shot.