the blue and gold

i'm running out of ideas for Christmas shots and it's only wednesday. a while ago the damned fire alarm went off so i had to gather my valuables and papers and put them in a backpack plus my portable drive of photos and at least one camera. i could perhaps forego the laptops as the load would really be heavy if i had to go down the stairwell from the 22nd floor; or if i needed to jump out the balcony, that would just hasten my fall. thankfully, the firetrucks were quick to arrive (if you can call 10 minutes quick, but such is life). i don't know why, but i feel more secure once i hear the fire truck sirens. i picture myself being rescued by a hunk of a fireman who looks like a cross between paul newman and robert redford. [sigh!]
but out in the balcony it smelled more of cigarette and canabis smoke than fire smoke. i'm not sure which one would kill me first.
well, the trucks are gone. the guy on the speaker though never got back to us (please stay in your unit until further notice) if we should leave our units and evacuate or jump out the balcony or go down blazing in a fire of glory. sometimes my quest to conquer the world and make it a better place makes more sense that most managers, be it the building, the government or some such.
i'm sorry, i'm babbling like an old hag. now, where is that chocolate bar i saw earlier when i was gathering my things.
Glad you are safe, sorry you didn't get to be rescued by a hunk!