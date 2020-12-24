Previous
berries and pine cone by summerfield
Photo 2868

berries and pine cone

i plucked this cone off a tree whilst waiting for the bus this morning. i washed it through hot running water and then sprayed it with insect spray and sealed it in a bag. but when i was taking this shot, i had it on zoom to focus and i saw a little white something moving around. so i had to spray it again directly this time. hope it kills all the bugs hiding in it. now i feel itchy!

i had a zoom call with my two younger sisters and my two brothers tonight after i attended our Christmas eve communion service on zoom. the Christmas carols made me feeling a bit nostalgic and reminded me of my mother singing them when we were little children still. so many years ago.

now i prepare my tummy for the rich food to partake tomorrow. i love Christmas, don't you?

merry Christmas to all my wonderful 365 friends. ♥♥♥ i'll catch up with you in the morning.
24th December 2020 24th Dec 20

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s. i am the...
Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
Merry Christmas to you! Many things at Christmas time make me nostalgic also. Good memories of our mothers.
December 25th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how sweet
December 25th, 2020  
Ingrid
What a sweet cone! Hope all residents moved out now ;)
December 25th, 2020  
