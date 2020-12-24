berries and pine cone

i plucked this cone off a tree whilst waiting for the bus this morning. i washed it through hot running water and then sprayed it with insect spray and sealed it in a bag. but when i was taking this shot, i had it on zoom to focus and i saw a little white something moving around. so i had to spray it again directly this time. hope it kills all the bugs hiding in it. now i feel itchy!



i had a zoom call with my two younger sisters and my two brothers tonight after i attended our Christmas eve communion service on zoom. the Christmas carols made me feeling a bit nostalgic and reminded me of my mother singing them when we were little children still. so many years ago.



now i prepare my tummy for the rich food to partake tomorrow. i love Christmas, don't you?



merry Christmas to all my wonderful 365 friends. ♥♥♥ i'll catch up with you in the morning.