or the chicago river, if you will. i was trying to do an m.c. escher image but just couldn't get it together. after playing around with different props this is the only one that to me is passable. i spent a good hour looking in my archive for a suitable background photo and the back and forth between elements and ps then ribbet just made for an aching back. so this would do. i'll try to try again tomorrow. or not.-o0o-why not test your mettle in designing an album cover? check the challenge here: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/44496/first-challenge-of-the-new-year-album-cover-challenge-122-is-on